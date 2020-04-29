Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 15 Episode 5

Did Amy tell everyone about her engagement?

On Little People, Big World Season 15 Episode 5, she was ecstatic at the prospect of getting married to Chris.

But she struggled with telling Matt that she had officially moved on from her mariage to him.

Meanwhile, Zach is less than impressed with the announcement, and struggles to make sense of her forgetting about one simple request.

How did Matt take the news?

Use the video above to watch Little People, Big World online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.