Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Male witches descended on the eve of Beltane on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 3, and tensions between the different factions were at an all-time high. 

Alpha Female - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Raelle learned more about Scylla's past, leading to a shocking encounter. 

Elsewhere, Alder went on a mission with an international military council of witches. 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

They do look to peacock and strut. [To Tally] Close your mouth.

Abigail

Tally: I suddenly look weird and not in a good way.
Abigail: Stop fidgeting. You look fine.

First Kiss - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 3
Pretty Pair - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 3
Overwhelmed Recruit Season 1 Episode 3
Decisions, Decisions - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 3
First Choice - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 3
