Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Abigail prove she was ready to fight?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 6, she realized that someone wanted to treat her a lesson following recent events.

Meanwhile, Tally struggled to be supportive towards her peers because she was consumed with a secret she was keeping from the unit.

Elsewhere, Raelle took extreme measures to connect with Scylla following another near-death experience.

Was there hope for them?

Use the video above to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.