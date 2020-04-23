Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 1 Episode 6

at .

Did Abigail prove she was ready to fight?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 6, she realized that someone wanted to treat her a lesson following recent events. 

Defiant Kiss - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Tally struggled to be supportive towards her peers because she was consumed with a secret she was keeping from the unit. 

Elsewhere, Raelle took extreme measures to connect with Scylla following another near-death experience. 

Was there hope for them?

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

17 Endgame 'Ships We Love With Endings We Hate
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

Raelle: Anacostia's always had it out for Scylla and me.
Tally: Stop focusing on it.

Interrogator: We can do this later.
Abigail: I can do this. I'm a Bellweather. Let's keep going.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 6

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 6 Photos

Scylla Showdown - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 6
All-Knowing Drill Instructor - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 6
Insightful Bodyguard - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 6
Soldiering On - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 6
Lost Soulmate - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 6
Secret Anxiety - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 6
  1. Motherland: Fort Salem
  2. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1
  3. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 6
  4. Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 1 Episode 6