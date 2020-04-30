Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Raelle finally save a life?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 7, Adil arrived at the base camp, and Abigail tried to forge a connection between the pair.

Meanwhile, Tally used Gerit as distraction from her increasingly burdensome secrets.

Who caught them in the act?

Elsewhere, Anacostia probed into Scylla's past.

Was it as dark as she first thought?

Use the video above to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.