Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 1 Episode 7

at .

Did Raelle finally save a life?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 7, Adil arrived at the base camp, and Abigail tried to forge a connection between the pair. 

Making Breakthrough - Motherland: Fort Salem

Meanwhile, Tally used Gerit as distraction from her increasingly burdensome secrets. 

Who caught them in the act?

Elsewhere, Anacostia probed into Scylla's past. 

Was it as dark as she first thought?

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

Scylla: I'm fighting for freedom.
Alder: You're a murderer. You fight for the end and I cannot allow that.

Sarah Alder. The one who fought back. The one who changed the world. The great heroine. Didn't they make you wear something like this [gesturing at her restraint collar]?

Scylla [to Alder]

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 7

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 7 Photos

Startling Nightmare - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 7
New Friends - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 7
Last-Chance Play - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 7
Sending Them Off - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 7
Storm Clouds Rising - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 7
Making Breakthrough - Motherland: Fort Salem
