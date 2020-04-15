Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 2 Episode 18

at .

Did Cassian make the right call?

On New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18, things took an explosive turn when many patients started to have similar symptoms. 

Cassian and Lauren - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18

With the hospital shutting down, the staff had to work under the new head of trauma to make the right call. 

Meanwhile, Iggy was forced to come to terms with a past secret. 

What did it mean for her future?

Watch New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

19 TV Characters Who Don't Know How to Chill on Vacation
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18 Quotes

You guys are like the perfect family.

Mom

Self-care saves lives. It might not be the New Amsterdam way, but it's my way. 

Shin

New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18

New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18 Photos

Cake Time - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18
Lauren's Celebration - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18
Statement at a Hearing - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18
Advocating or Hurting? - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18
Karen and Kapoor - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18
Helen and Lauren Talk - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18
  1. New Amsterdam
  2. New Amsterdam Season 2
  3. New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18
  4. Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 2 Episode 18