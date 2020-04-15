Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 2 Episode 18

Did Cassian make the right call?

On New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 18, things took an explosive turn when many patients started to have similar symptoms.

With the hospital shutting down, the staff had to work under the new head of trauma to make the right call.

Meanwhile, Iggy was forced to come to terms with a past secret.

What did it mean for her future?

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.