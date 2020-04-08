Watch One Day At A Time Online: Season 4 Episode 3

at .

Did Penelope get some privacy?

On One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 3, Alex walked in on Penelope masturbating and it made for an awkward day in the family house.

Studying the Phone - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 3

However, the whole encounter resulted in a wild debate about boundaries.

Meanwhile, Penelope's dating life took center stage when the family created a Tinder accoung for her.

Which blast from the past did she meet as a result?

Elsewhere, drama at school left one of the kids distraught, but who helped?

Watch One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch One Day at a Time online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 3 Quotes

Boundaries are for white people.

Penelope

Sex is between Adam and Eve. Not BZZZ and Eve!

Lydia

One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 3

One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 3 Photos

Studying the Phone - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 3
How Embarrassing! - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 3
Spread 'em - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 3
Oh My - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 3
Before Work - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 3
Creating Tinder for Penelope - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 3
  1. One Day At A Time
  2. One Day At A Time Season 4
  3. One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 3
  4. Watch One Day At A Time Online: Season 4 Episode 3