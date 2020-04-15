Watch One Day At A Time Online: Season 4 Episode 4

Did Elena and Syd get the message across?

On One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 4, the pair used Halloween to spread awareness on climate change.

Meanwhile, Schneider tried to find the perfect costumer for a costume contest.

Who helped him out?

Elsewhere, Lydia found something shocking in the trash can that made her question everyone in the house.

