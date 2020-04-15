Watch One Day At A Time Online: Season 4 Episode 4

at .

Did Elena and Syd get the message across?

On One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 4, the pair used Halloween to spread awareness on climate change. 

The Pumpkin Joke - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Schneider tried to find the perfect costumer for a costume contest. 

Who helped him out?

Elsewhere, Lydia found something shocking in the trash can that made her question everyone in the house. 

Watch One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch One Day at a Time online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 4 Quotes

Lydia: Put this outside.
Elena: With that bobo in the White House I can't stand to look at an orange face right now!
Lydia: He's like a pumpkin, he'll get thrown out in November.

Schneider: The prize is an iPad mini, and I never win anything!
Elena: You're a rich, straight, cisgender white dude, you won at life!
Schneider: But I want an iPad mini!

One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 4

One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 4 Photos

Beauty and the Beast - One Day At A Time
The Pumpkin Joke - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 4
The Silver Fox - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 4
Appear Like Magic - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 4
Avery as Yoga - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 4
Climate Change Activism on Halloween - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 4
  1. One Day At A Time
  2. One Day At A Time Season 4
  3. One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 4
  4. Watch One Day At A Time Online: Season 4 Episode 4