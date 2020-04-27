Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 10

What did Roger and Briana choose to do?

On Outlander Season 5 Episode 10, it was time for them to choose whether to stay in the past or return to the future.

With dangerous consequences coming from either decision, Claire and Jamie offered them both some words of wisdom.

Meanwhile, Jamie was shocked to discover a new power that started from an unrest in the backcountry.

Use the video above to watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.