Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 10

What did Roger and Briana choose to do?

On Outlander Season 5 Episode 10, it was time for them to choose whether to stay in the past or return to the future. 

A Big Ask - Outlander Season 5 Episode 9

With dangerous consequences coming from either decision, Claire and Jamie offered them both some words of wisdom. 

Meanwhile, Jamie was shocked to discover a new power that started from an unrest in the backcountry. 

Outlander Season 5 Episode 10 Quotes

Bonnet: When we're at River Run, we'll have better servants to do this for us.
Bree: You mean slaves.
Bonnet: Is it the master of the house that's supposed to do it?

I want to do right by you and him -- to be a real father.

Bonnet

Outlander Season 5 Episode 10

