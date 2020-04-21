Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 1 Episode 19

at .

What was Nicholas Endicott hiding?

On Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 19, Malcolm and Ainsley worked together to save the world from the villain. 

JT - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 19

But how did they manage to prove he was hiding something from them?

With a Whitly family reunion on the horizon, the pair started to ponder how they could pull this back.

With the FBI about to close in, it became apparent there would need to be some big changes. 

45 Characters Getting Coal for Christmas
Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 19 Quotes

Hey, I just, I wanted to say I'm sorry to leave you and end things this way, but I have to do this on my own. Please don't come after me OK. Take care of yourself, Malcolm. You deserve to be happy.

Eve's voicemail

Malcolm: Way to go, mom.
Ainsley: I don't know. I have done a lot of reading on Endicott pharmaceuticals, and honestly, they're kinda shady. I mean dad used to do research on them, and I'm pretty sure he just gave me the once over.

Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 19

Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 19 Photos

Gil's Past - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 19
Questionable Taste - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 19
JT - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 19
Dani is Concerned - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 19
Manic Malcolm - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 19
Heavy on his Mind - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 19
