Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 2 Episode 5

Did Max find a way to return to the land of the living?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 5, there were some severe complications with Max's pod. 

A Secret Weapon - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 4

This forced Liz, Michael, and Isobel to confront the possibility that they could not save him. 

What did they do?

Meanwhile, Maria and Alex made amends after fighting over the same man for months. 

Was there a part of them that wanted Michael out of their lives?

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 5 Quotes

Isobel: You know, our whole lives you've kept your distance. And you've always insisted that you're an outsider. And I never got that. Because for me and Max you were family. You always were. On the worst day you get to say, "he's your person." Pretend like he hasn't been ours all along. I see that now.
Michael: You got me. My abandonment issues have all been a long con in case your half-resurrected brother decides to short-circuit his stasis pod.

Alex: You've been avoiding me.
Maria: Well, I learned you and all of our friends have been lying to me about aliens and murderers and resurrections. So, I haven't been feeling particularly social. That being said, I fell for your ex. So, I decided that even though I'm still not speaking to them, you and I are even.
Alex: That's fair.

