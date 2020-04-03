Watch Siren Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Did Helen get the clarity she needed?

On Siren Season 3 Episode 1, a mysterious stranger arrived in town, determined to settle a score.

Meanwhile, a new mermaid arrived and Ryn questioned their motives.

Was she ready for another war?

Elsewhere, Ben fought for his mother to continue her treatments, but he had to face up to the fact that time was running out.

Xander was inspired to take on more responsibility.

