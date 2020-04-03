Watch Siren Online: Season 3 Episode 1

at .

Did Helen get the clarity she needed?

On Siren Season 3 Episode 1, a mysterious stranger arrived in town, determined to settle a score.

Warning the Hybrids - Siren

Meanwhile, a new mermaid arrived and Ryn questioned their motives. 

Was she ready for another war?

Elsewhere, Ben fought for his mother to continue her treatments, but he had to face up to the fact that time was running out. 

Xander was inspired to take on more responsibility. 

Watch Siren Season 3 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Siren online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

21 Interspecies Romances
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,
  1. Siren
  2. Siren Season 3
  3. Siren Season 3 Episode 1
  4. Watch Siren Online: Season 3 Episode 1