Watch Siren Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Did Ryn's baby survive?

On Siren Season 3 Episode 4, Ben and Maddie tried to guide Ryn through everything that happened during the life-threatening delivery.

Meanwhile, Helen and Xander delivered a hybrid corpse to Beth at The Ranch.

Elsewhere, Xander faced danger on the high seas during a ride-along with the Bristol Cove water patrol.

Use the video above to watch Siren online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.