Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 7 Episode 17

Did Amber's new romance prove to be too much for her close friends and family?

On Teen Mom OG Season 7 Episode 17, tensions flared up when Amber introduced the new man in her life.

Meanwhile, Catelynn considered starting a career as a vet tech.

How did Tyler feel about this 180?

Elsewhere, Maci was content co-parenting with Jen, Ryan's mom, but he made another big move to switch things up.

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom OG online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.