Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 7 Episode 13

Did the Task Force find the attackers?

On The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 13, the team investigated a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with an odd condition.

With nobody agreeing on who was the villain, everyone was at odds.

Meanwhile, Liz thought it would be a good idea to conduct a secret investigation on the side.

Elsewhere, Glen desperately tried to prove his value to Red after a shipping mishap.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.