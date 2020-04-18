Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 7 Episode 15

Did Liz choose the right side?

On The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 15, a blacklister forced Liz to choose between Red and the Task force.

How did Red make Liz think about the greater good?

Meanwhile, Red tried to calm a panicked Ilya Koslov, who thought she was under surveillance.

However, things took a turn when it seemed like there was more to the case than they first thought.

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.