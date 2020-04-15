Watch The Conners Online: Season 2 Episode 18

Did Dan come clean about his feelings?

On The Conners Season 2 Episode 18, Dan realized that it was do or die time and that he only had a small window of time to make his decision about dating Louise. 

The Short End - The Conners Season 2 Episode 17

However, Louise made a decision about the future of her bar that could have big complications for him. 

Meanwhile, Darlene realized that she wanted to have a baby. 

How did the family react to it?

The Conners Season 2 Episode 18 Quotes

Waitress: Maybe you should call your wife so she can pick you up.
Dan: I’m just staying at the hotel next door and my wife’s dead.
Waitress: You didn’t kill her, did you?
Dan: No.
Waitress: I’m sorry. We’re right off the expressway, we’ve got to ask.

This is why we’re not getting pregnant, because your sperm is too stupid to find my egg.

Darlene

The Conners Season 2 Episode 18 Photos

Dan Needs His Coffee - The Conners
Thinking To Do - The Conners Season 2 Episode 18
Becky and Ben Are Shocked - The Conners Season 2 Episode 18
Ben Consoles Darlene - The Conners Season 2 Episode 18
Becky and Ben Bond - The Conners Season 2 Episode 18
