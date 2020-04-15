Watch The Conners Online: Season 2 Episode 18

Did Dan come clean about his feelings?

On The Conners Season 2 Episode 18, Dan realized that it was do or die time and that he only had a small window of time to make his decision about dating Louise.

However, Louise made a decision about the future of her bar that could have big complications for him.

Meanwhile, Darlene realized that she wanted to have a baby.

How did the family react to it?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.