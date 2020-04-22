Watch The Flash Online: Season 6 Episode 16

Did Black Hole kill Joe?

On The Flash Season 6 Episode 16, things took a turn when a villain from the past set out to take down the father of Iris.

As the threat continued to mount, everyone asked Joe to go into witness protection.

What did this mean for Iris and Wally?

Meanwhile, Ralph investigated Carver and Cisco, leading to yet another wild development.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.