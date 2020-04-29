Watch The Flash Online: Season 6 Episode 17

at .

Did the real Iris realize what was going on?

On The Flash Season 6 Episode 17, tensions continued to mount over the identity of Iris when the new arrival threatened to shake things up. 

Iris and Eva - The Flash Season 6 Episode 17

Barry started to question what was happening in the household and beyond when a surprising betrayal paved the way for the mother of all reveals. 

With Cisco desperately trying to find out what was going on, he had to confront the inevitable. 

Elsewhere, things continued to be awkward between Ralph and everyone he investigated. 

Watch The Flash Season 6 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

19 Characters Who Would Sacrifice Their Love Lives for the Greater Good
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Flash Season 6 Episode 17 Quotes

Look at all the clues. Okay, I mean, she speaks Italian all of a sudden. She smashed a bottle over some guy's head. She made incredible pancakes. Cecile, trust me, Iris can't make pancakes, alright? But the biggest clue was her throwing me out. The real Iris would never stop fighting for us.

Barry

Iris isn't Iris.

Barry

The Flash Season 6 Episode 17

The Flash Season 6 Episode 17 Photos

Suspicion - The Flash Season 6 Episode 17
Iris and Eva - The Flash Season 6 Episode 17
Nash and Iris - The Flash Season 6 Episode 17
Team Flash - The Flash Season 6 Episode 17
Clone Iris - The Flash Season 6 Episode 17
Teamwork - The Flash Season 6 Episode 17
  1. The Flash
  2. The Flash Season 6
  3. The Flash Season 6 Episode 17
  4. Watch The Flash Online: Season 6 Episode 17