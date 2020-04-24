Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Ain't No Party Like a Hamptons Party

Did Leah get on the wrong side of Ramona?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 4, things took a turn when Ramona said she would stay in with her friends.

However, Ramona planned to ditch them at her house to attend a party.

With tensions at an almighty high, Leah, Sonja, and Tinsley trashed the house.

Meanwhile, Luann tried to get close to an Italian tennis player, as well as a dog groomer.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.