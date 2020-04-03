Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Season 12 Episode 1

How did the ladies feel about Bethenny's exit?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 1, the cast learned for the first time that their co-star had quit. 

Ramona is Shook - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Luann finally concluded her probation, but was she ready to party?

Elsewhere, Tinsley introduced Leah to the group, but Dorinda was unimpressed by the way Tinsley acted towards her. 

Finally, Ramona admitted that she worried about dying and not having anyone by her side. 

Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 1 Online

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 1 Quotes

I feel abandoned all over again, my daughter's just gone off to college, and now I don't have Bethenny. It's a lot.

Sonja

Tinsley: She never said anything about not being back.
Ramona: To me that's an F you. I'm sorry, it's an F you.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 1

You Look Amazing! - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 1
Ramona and Tinsley Talk - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 1
Ramona is Shook - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 1
