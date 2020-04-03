Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Season 12 Episode 1

How did the ladies feel about Bethenny's exit?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 1, the cast learned for the first time that their co-star had quit.

Meanwhile, Luann finally concluded her probation, but was she ready to party?

Elsewhere, Tinsley introduced Leah to the group, but Dorinda was unimpressed by the way Tinsley acted towards her.

Finally, Ramona admitted that she worried about dying and not having anyone by her side.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.