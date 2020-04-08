Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 20

Did Derek die?

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 20, Derek's condition worsened and the doctors of Chastain Memorial rushed to save his life.

Everyone worried that he would become another victim of Cain's cover-up.

Meanwhile, Conrad filled in Marshall on an emergency situation facing the hospital.

Mina and the Raptor grew closer as they worked to save a salsa dancer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.