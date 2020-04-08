Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 20

Did Derek die?

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 20, Derek's condition worsened and the doctors of Chastain Memorial rushed to save his life. 

Everyone worried that he would become another victim of Cain's cover-up. 

Meanwhile, Conrad filled in Marshall on an emergency situation facing the hospital. 

Mina and the Raptor grew closer as they worked to save a salsa dancer. 

The Resident Season 3 Episode 20 Quotes

Salsa is my life. My livelihood. I don't know how to do anything else.

Miguel

Devon: Oh my god.
Conrad: What?
Devon: This is Dawn Long's vent. Her daughter put that sticker on it.
Kit: You mean it wasn't properly cleaned?
Conrad: Kit, if that's true, Derek probably got Candida Auris from that vent.

