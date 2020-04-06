Watch The Rookie Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Did the American Idol cast leave the crew starstruck?

On The Rookie Season 2 Episode 16, Chen and Bradford rushed to a call at the Los Angeles audition of the series.

Chen was forced to face Ryan Seacrest and the judges during a wild encounter.

Meanwhile, Chen befriended a reporter whose motives were not clear to anyone.

Elsewhere, Nolan made a deal with his ex-wife to play nice.

