Watch The Rookie Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Did the American Idol cast leave the crew starstruck?

On The Rookie Season 2 Episode 16, Chen and Bradford rushed to a call at the Los Angeles audition of the series. 

Det. Bill Summerland - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 15

Chen was forced to face Ryan Seacrest and the judges during a wild encounter. 

Meanwhile, Chen befriended a reporter whose motives were not clear to anyone. 

Elsewhere, Nolan made a deal with his ex-wife to play nice. 

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 16 Quotes

Bradford: Flush it out into the open and I’ll end it.
Chen: You can’t kill it.
Bradford: What the hell are we supposed to do with it, snuggle?

Valerie: You shouldn’t let him talk to you like that.
Lucy: He’s my training officer. It’s just kind of his style.
Valerie: Being an ass isn’t style, but he sure can wear a suit.

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 16 Photos

Katy Perry's Earrings - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 16
Lopez Is Stressed - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 16
Nolan and Harper's Ex - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 16
The Look of Surprise - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 16
Harper's Daughter - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 16
Nolan and Harper - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 16
