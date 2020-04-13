Watch The Rookie Online: Season 2 Episode 17

Did Officer Nolan save himself and his partner?

On The Rookie Season 2 Episode 17, Nolan's first informant was back on the streets with drugs. 

Lopez Is Stressed - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 16

After trying to get him away from the mean streets, a gang tried to take him out. 

Meanwhile, Lucy's dating phobia threatened to end her friendship with Jackson. 

Which one of her friends stepped in to help her out when it seemed like the end was nigh? 

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 17 Quotes

Nolan: I can tell what you’re thinking.
Harper: Doubt it.
Nolan: You’re working out how to kill me without your body cam catching it.
Harper: Yeah, actually, that is what I was thinking.

What am I, Google? Do your own research.

Bradford

Calling It In - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 17
Holding Their Collars - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 17
Nolan Is Ready - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 17
Nolan's C.I. - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 17
On The Move - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 17
Bailey Chase Guest Stars - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 17
