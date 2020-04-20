Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 31 Episode 19

What happened to Bode?

On The Simpsons Season 31 Episode 19, a young charismatic preacher caused some problems at the church.

As a result, Reverend Lovejoy investigated his mysterious past.

Meanwhile, Cletus turned into a helium tycoon, leading to some wild moments in the town.

Elsewhere, Marge reunited with Hudson when he returned to town.

How did Homer feel about the uncertainty he brought with him?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.