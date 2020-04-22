Watch r Online: Season 8 Episode 16

Did Beau find the right moment to propose?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 16, Beau was armed with an engagement ring and a seal of approval from Stassi's father.

Lisa Vanderpump stepped into offer some pointers to Beau to pull off the perfect day.

Meanwhile, Kristen tried to get close to Stassi and Katie again for the sake of their wine company.

But Katie and Stassi made a big decision about their involvement in the company.

Use the video above to watch Vanderpump Rules online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.