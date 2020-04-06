Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 7 Episode 7

Did Elizabeth confront her feelings for Lucas?

On When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 7, the pair embarked on a trip for supplies. 

However, they quickly realized there was more to this trip than they first realized. 

Meanwhile, Lee and Rosemary were challenged with watching Little Jack. 

What did it make them realize about their future?

Elsewhere, a surprise visitor came to town with shocking news. 

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 7 Quotes

Why is it you make appointments if you're not going to keep them?

Henry

Elizabeth: I'm worried if I say yes to Lucas, it will give him the wrong idea. And then there's Nathan.
Rosemary: Alright. Never mind about Lucas and Nathan for a moment. What do you want to do?
Elizabeth: I want to go.
Rosemary: Well, then go!!

Home from the Honeymoon - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 7
Carson Delivers Wedding Photos - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 7
Fussy Little Jack - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 7
Rosemary is All Smiles - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 7
Leland Needs Dog - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 7
