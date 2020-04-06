Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 7 Episode 7

Did Elizabeth confront her feelings for Lucas?

On When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 7, the pair embarked on a trip for supplies.

However, they quickly realized there was more to this trip than they first realized.

Meanwhile, Lee and Rosemary were challenged with watching Little Jack.

What did it make them realize about their future?

Elsewhere, a surprise visitor came to town with shocking news.

