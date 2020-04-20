Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 7 Episode 9

Was there hope for Elizabeth and Nathan?

On When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 9, the pair tried to find a way to press on with their relationship, despite their differences. 

Meanwhile, Rosemary learned a secret about Lee. 

Did she keep it to herself?

Elsewhere, Elizabeth felt betrayed by Lucas, but helped him get the oil company's records from Gowen. 

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 9 Quotes

Lucas: Just don't do anything stupid, Henry.
Henry: Such as?
Lucas: Such as covering your tracks. Right now, this is just a disagreement between partners. I don't think we want it to become anything more than that.

Nathan: So what can I help you with?
Elizabeth: I think we should talk. About yesterday.
Nathan: I don't really think there's much to talk about.
Elizabeth: Well, I do. What was that?
Nathan: A lot of stuff happened up there, and if you don't mind, that's just where I'd like to leave it.
Elizabeth: That's not what I want.
Nathan: I have to get to the train station.
Elizabeth: You're entitled to whatever it is you are feeling, but please stop shutting me out.
Nathan: I'm not shutting you out.
Elizabeth: Really? This is clearly about so much more than me running after Emily.
Nathan: I really have to get going, OK? I don't...
Elizabeth: Nathan. Do you want to know how I ended up in Union City with Lucas?
Nathan: How?
Elizabeth: He asked. Be safe.

A Bright Future - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 9
Hope Valley Comes Together - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 9
Setting Limitations - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 9
The Town Sticks Together - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 9
Greeting Well Wishers - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 9
On the Mend - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 9
