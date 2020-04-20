Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 7 Episode 9

Was there hope for Elizabeth and Nathan?

On When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 9, the pair tried to find a way to press on with their relationship, despite their differences.

Meanwhile, Rosemary learned a secret about Lee.

Did she keep it to herself?

Elsewhere, Elizabeth felt betrayed by Lucas, but helped him get the oil company's records from Gowen.

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.