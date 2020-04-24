When Calls the Heart: Kevin McGarry on Nathan's Journey, Raising Allie, and the Love Triangle!

Kevin McGarry plays the heroic family man and Mountie Nathan Grant on When Calls the Heart, and we had a chance to check in with him before the finale.

He weighed in on Nathan's journey so far, what stories he'd like to see addressed as we experience Allie growing up, and where Nathan and romantic rival, Lucas Bouchard, stand as they try to win Elizabeth's heart.

As you prepare for the final episode of When Calls the Heart Season 7, please enjoy some time with Kevin McGarry below!

What have you most enjoyed about Nathan's When Calls the Heart Season 7 journey?

I think it’s been such a ride for Nathan this season.

Between his estranged father coming back into his life, his niece getting older, and his newly developed feelings for Elizabeth, his emotions have been all over the map.

Being able to see a character try, fail, learn, and try harder is why we watch stories, and it’s been so fun to play Nathan’s arc this season.

As Nathan is a single man raising a young girl, what stories do you hope to cover between Nathan and Allie in the future?

Jaeda Miller is a great little actress, and I think there’s a bounty of stories to be explored.

I think watching a person experience things for the first time is captivating, and it would be nice to see Nathan help navigate Allie through her first true love, loss, and fears.

What is it like to be a part of one of the largest love triangles on television?

Haha, is it one of the largest love triangles on television?

I’m happy that it’s entertaining people, and that people are having fun with it.

At the end of the day, though, it feels like any other aspect of the job. Just trying to be as honest as we can in the scenarios given to us by our writers.

What do you think attracts Nathan to Elizabeth?

I think her beauty, both inside and out. Her patience, and kind spirit and her courageous heart.

Why do you think Elizabeth should choose Nathan?

I don’t know if she should. I think that’s a question for Elizabeth.

Nathan seems to have a short fuse and can get easily frustrated within his personal life.

How committed is he to pursuing Elizabeth with the competition he sees from Lucas?

I don’t think Nathan has a short fuse. He is just not good at masking his feelings, both good and bad.

I look at him more as wearing his heart on the sleeve of his Serge. I think he wishes he were more fluent AND affluent as Lucas at times.

He cares for Elizabeth and would like to see their relationship develop into something deeper, but he has responsibilities that can’t be put on the back burner.

So, I think a lot of what may happen with those characters will be left to fate rather than pursuing.

Being a sporting guy, what traits of Lucas do you see that makes him worthy competition?

Other than he’s played by Chris McNally? Lucas is a package deal. Charming, handsome, worldly, rich!

What one piece of advice would you give to Nathan?

I’d say, “Nathan, your success in life is dependent on how many uncomfortable conversations you’re willing to have.”

Four When Calls the Heart Interviews down, and only one to go -- with Erin Krakow!

