When Calls the Heart's Chris McNally on Lucas' Confidence, Sense of Adventure, and Romantic Foe!

Chris McNally, one-third of one of the biggest love triangles on television, weighs in on his character's development and offers insight into what makes Lucas Bouchard tick.

McNally also considers how Elizabeth fare with either of the two eligible bachelors seeking her favors as well as what he'd love to see for Lucas when it comes to family and friendship.

Check out our pre-finale Q&A with McNally to learn about all of that and a whole lot more!

When Calls the Heart Season 7 has allowed Lucas time to become an important member of Hope Valley, and he's beginning to make friendships.

Who are some characters you'd like to see Lucas become more involved with during WTCH Season 8?

If we are lucky enough to move forward with a Season 8, I think Ben Rosenbaum does a terrific and hilarious job playing Hickam, and I’d love to see more between him and Lucas.

I also feel that a more involved Lucas/Lee friendship could potentially be quite fun... maybe they could go into business together and open a men’s clothing store since they both have great style! Just kidding...?

Lucas has been revealed to have a soft side that overrides early expectations, including his willingness to go to the mat to gain Elizabeth's affections and why he ultimately chose to move to Hope Valley.

What has surprised you getting to know your character?

I’d say his confidence in risk/reward continues to surprise me – [When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 7] revealed that Lucas chose Hope Valley as the place to settle down and eventually start a family before he had even set foot there.

Lucas seems to make major decisions and then just fly by the seat of his pants!

Lucas rarely gets flustered even in the face of diversity. What do you think makes him so strong in his business and personal relationships?

I think Lucas is great in the face of adversity thanks to his independent personality and sense of adventure… I feel he has always walked his own path, gaining confidence with every obstacle he overcame along the way.

Lucas has hinted that he'd do anything to win the heart of the woman he believes is his soulmate, and given his increased attention of Elizabeth, how far is he willing to go to win her heart?

I think Lucas will pursue his heart’s desire until a decision is made by Elizabeth. If she chooses to be with someone else, I feel Lucas will respect that decision.

What makes Lucas the best choice for Elizabeth?

To me, Lucas is the best choice for Elizabeth because he’s a hardworking, traveled, intelligent gentleman who challenges her to grow and evolve as a person.

Lucas also thrives off of spontaneity, adventure, and excitement, which is always fun.

How do you think Lucas views Nathan?

Lucas respects Nathan as a person, but they are cut from different cloths.

In another circumstance, they would likely bring out the best in each other as friends.

Being a sporting guy, what traits of Nathan do you think he has that makes him a good choice for Elizabeth?

I’ve always felt that Nathan is a very sensitive, caring, and protective person… all great traits for a partner!

If Lucas fails to win Elizabeth's heart, how do you think he'd rally?

If Lucas doesn’t win Elizabeth’s heart, I like to think he’ll take the loss in stride and add that struggle to the list of others he’s overcome in the past.

What are your thoughts on bringing Lucas' family to town?

I’m all for bringing Lucas’ family to town. I’d love any chance I can get to explore his history and reveal more about his character.

What one piece of advice would you give to Lucas?

The one piece of advice I’d give Lucas is to go a little easy on the gift-giving in the future, or he’ll run the risk of looking like he’s trying to buy affection, and no one wants that!

