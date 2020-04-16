Why We Can't Wait For These TV Characters To Be Parents

Several TV characters learned they were becoming parents during the 2019 - 2020 TV season.

We couldn’t be more thrilled for them!

The characters are happy about it, and, in these instances, we shouldn’t be worried a kid is going to ruin the show.

Amelia's journey to motherhood has been long and tragic.

When she gave birth to a son on Private Practice Season 5 Episode 22, he was born without a brain and only lived for 43 minutes.

Combined with her struggle to stay clean, her brain tumor, and strained familial relationships, that made Amelia question whether she should be a mother.

Then came Link, an orthopedic surgeon in shining armor. Their initial hookup was hot, but Link really hearts when he stood up for Amelia to her family on Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Episode 21.

Amelia wanted to keep their relationship fun, but then she found out she was pregnant on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 1.

Link was immediately supportive, and their relationship continued to flourish, except for the unnecessary drama over the child's paternity.

Amelia gave birth to their son on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 21. It would be nice to say to this event signifies the beginning of the three of them living happily ever after as a family.

But this is Grey's Anatomy -- no relationship is safe. Amelia and Link as a couple could last for seasons to come, or they could run into insurmountable obstacles over the next few episodes.

Regardless of the state of Amelia and Link's relationship, their son won’t be the reason things go south.

Both of them will do anything for the ones they love and are determined to give their son a better childhood than they received. Parenting will only continue to bring out the best from Amelia and Link.

Jake and Amy’s pregnancy has been one of the highlights of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7.

The show mined both drama (Jake and Amy's conception difficulties on Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 6) and comedy (the mishaps with the gender reveal cakes on Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 10) from it.

Will the show have as much success with child-raising stories once Jake and Amy’s son is born?

Incorporating kids is difficult for any show, especially workplace comedies. If the characters spend too much time parenting, it takes away from the workplace shenanigans audiences tune in to see. If the characters aren't seen parenting, they're considered neglectful.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine maintained the balance when it came to Charles and Terry. When their kids are featured, they don't overstay their welcome.

Maintaining the balance will be harder with Jake and Amy because, unlike Charles and Terry’s significant others, both of them are regulars who work at the precinct. If they’re always busy with the Nine-Nine’s craziness, it puts an awkward spotlight on the question of who is looking after the baby.

Fortunately, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has a gift for lampshading it’s way out of awkward explanations, like the way it acknowledged the ridiculous, not fooling anybody lengths it went to hide Melissa Fumero’s real-life pregnancy.

If Brooklyn Nine-Nine finds itself needing to explain who’s looking after the baby, it will probably provide a quick, too-funny-to-argue- with response and move on to the episode’s main plots.

No doubt Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be telling stories about Jake and Amy’s parenthood trials (great ones even), but it’s safe to assume it will remain a show about the Nine-Nine.

Knowing this, we should be as happy as Boyle in welcoming Jake and Amy’s son into the world.

While Jake and Amy were trying for a baby, impending fatherhood came as a shock to Kevin on This Is Us Season 4 Episode 18.

He and Madison had a one-night stand back on This Is Us Season 4 Episode 12, but neither expected anything to come from it because they weren't a great love story.

To Madison's surprise, their one night together conceived twins. Madison said she didn't expect anything from him, but Kevin reminded us he's Jack Pearson's son. He promised to be there for her and the kids because his children would be the love of his life.

On a different show, a surprise pregnancy happening to someone like Kevin would focus on how much it derailed his life. Kevin's journey throughout the show, even if he didn't realize it, was always about fatherhood.

He began the series discontented with his superficial role on TV and in life. Something was missing. Since then, he has been on a mission to find his purpose.

Reconnecting with his family and seeking out romantic relationships were goals in and of themselves, but they were also steps he needed to take to prepare himself for becoming a father.

It’s the role he was born to play. He’s great with kids, devoted to family, and he’ll never find the meaning of life he has been searching for until he becomes a dad.

Wanting to be a dad was a big epiphany for Rome too, especially since he and Gina previously decided they didn't want kids. They argued about it, but seeing Rome talk PJ off the ledge made Gina suggest she and Rome adopt on a Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 9.

Only Eve, the birth mother, decided not to go through with the adoption after all on A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19. Rome and Gina went home, childless and in tears.

It’s up in the air if the Howards, Gina especially, will want to brave the adoption process again.

They have every reason to be scared, but if they do, hopefully, the TV gods will be on their side, and they’ll bring home a child.

During A Million Little Things Season 2, they were a pillar of support to PJ, Sophie, and Eve in a way no one else could.

Rome and Gina are far too kind and generous to suffer from being screwed over again, and we shouldn’t be denied the joy of seeing Rome and Gina hold their baby in their arms.

On Dynasty Season 3 Episode 12, Fallon told Liam she envisioned a future with kids.

Considering her mother’s abandonment and her father’s sabotage, it was surprising to hear Fallon express her desire to have children without any reservation.

It’s also very in-character for Fallon to not let anyone or anything stop her from getting what she wants.

Liam took some convincing, but he came around to Fallon’s point of not letting their respective family histories dictate their future.

That didn’t mean they suddenly expected to be parents to Connor, the son Liam thought had been put up for adoption, which is what happened on Dynasty Season 3 Episode 14.

Once the shock wore off and Fallon opened up to Connor, the three of them made an adorable family.

Good things never last.

Heidi, Connor’s mom, returned and had a change of heart about abandoning Connor to their care. Given their affection for Connor, it wasn’t surprising Fallon and Liam spent most of Dynasty Season 3 Episode 16 attempting to blackmail Heidi into giving up custody

Then, in true Dynasty fashion, came the reveal. Liam wasn’t Connor’s father. He was Connor’s brother because Heidi and Liam’s dad had an affair. After learning the truth, Fallon and Liam let Connor leave with his mother but promised to be part of his life.

Connor’s departure was a bummer, but seeing Fallon and Liam take to parenthood made for fun TV viewing and opened up a wealth of storylines.

They probably won’t become parents anytime soon, and any visits to Connor will probably occur offscreen.

What was great about the storyline was getting a taste of what Fallon and Liam will be like as parents. They came out of the experience with their relationship stronger than ever. Plus, if they continue to outmaneuver Liam's mom with ease, they should have no problem handling kids.

When Fallon and Liam do have kids, it will be welcome news for both them and the audience.

