Wipeout Revival Ordered at TBS

Wipeout is returning to the air after a six-year absence.

TBS has ordered 20 episodes of the “renowned, heart-pumping and hysterical competition series,” which aired on ABC for seven seasons from 2008-14.

Wipeout was a hit upon its launch for ABC, delivering over 10 million viewers and a 3.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo.

The format was taken to other territories, with more than 30 different iterations of the series hitting the air in the aftermath.

The series had fizzled out in the ratings by the time ABC swung the ax, with its final season on broadcast TV drawing 3.5 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo.

As is typical with updates on classic series, there will be some significant changes to the format that will “push contestants’ athleticism and willpower to even greater extremes, all while delivering some pretty epic fails,” according to the network.

Each game has now been broken up into three rounds and now features a three-stage, obstacle course consisting of “multiple strategy and decision points designed to further challenge, and wear out, the stamina of the competitors.”

But one thing that will not be changed is those big red balls. They'll be back "with a vengeance."

“In my many years of producing, Wipeout remains my all-time favorite,” series creator Matt Kunitz said in a statement.

“Wipeout is a rare show loved by both kids and adults, a true co-viewing experience. With a strong focus on comedy, there is no better network for Wipeout’s return than TBS.”

“Now more than ever is the time to gather family and tune-in to a fiercely wild and undeniably engaging viewing experience that mixes athletic action with hilarious antics,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager, TNT, TBS and truTV.

“We are honored to partner with Endemol Shine to present a reimagined take on this universally beloved franchise that keeps audiences of all ages glued to the screen.”

The series was high-octane fun, but how will it work out in today's world?

What are your thoughts on this news?

Will you watch it?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.