Yellowstone Moves to New Night as Paramount Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

Yellowstone will heat up the summer TV slate on a new night.

Paramount Network has announced that the highly anticipated third season of the soapy drama will bow Sunday, June 21.

The previous two seasons of the show aired on Wednesdays.

As previously reported, Lost alum Josh Holloway is joining the series as Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana concerning the Dutton family.

Kevin Costner returns as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family. John Dutton, controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The land is constantly under attack from those it borders, meaning there's no shortage of drama for viewers.

Viewers welcomed the show in their droves upon its launch season which averaged 5.1 million total viewers.

The series was the #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos and the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers.

It’s also the channel's most-watched scripted series ever and Viacom’s most-watched scripted series since 2010.

The season-over-season growth for Yellowstone (+55% among P18-49) was the biggest improvement for a season two cable series since Orphan Black in 2013.

It makes sense then that Yellowstone has already been renewed for a third season.

It's unclear whether the show will be affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it's good to know we have a premiere date.

In other words, the series is a huge hit.

It's only a matter of time before we get a spinoff, right?

The big test will be whether it can pick up some more new viewers on Sundays, and given that there is less competition on the night, it is possible.

It also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, and Gil Birmingham.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.