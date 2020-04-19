Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Outburst

Gone are the days of sweetheart songs.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 10 was all about the anger and hurt.

As Zoey's father's condition continued to worsen, the best way for her to process was to push it down deeper and release the inner demons she had been harboring with everyone else.

First on her hit list was Simon. After his break up with Jessica, Zoey wasn't sure how to act -- flirty, cool, or casual?

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Jane Levy is the perfect person to play Zoey.

And the scene when she ate the oatmeal and couldn't decide if she should say hi or swallow proved my point.

Now, can we please stop speaking Zoey?

As anticipated, Zoey and Simon haven't jumped into anything quite yet. They came to that conclusion after they tried to jump each other a couple of times too fast.

A few makeout sessions and they both realized they needed to figure out themselves first.

Simon's at a point where he's still trying to heal from the loss of his father, and now, on top of that, his recently ceased engagement.

He needs a lot of time.

Everything Zoey yelled at Simon remains a hurdle she needs to overcome also. Both are grieving the loss of their fathers.

Despite Mitch still being with her physically, she has lost him. So sorry Simon, you're wrong.

What kind of a restaurant won't accommodate a wheelchair? This is 2020 how is that even allowed?

Mitch is trapped in his own mind, essentially, and unable to communicate with her extensively, and that's a loss in itself. Death isn't the only way to lose someone.

However, Zoey's issue with the speed in which Simon has taken to process his own grief didn't paint her in a very good light, either.

It can take years to heal from the death of anyone close.

Simon: I couldn't find my pasta strainer so I think I'm gonna have to use the tennis racquet method.

Zoey: Isn't that the best way to serve?

Zoey: Isn't that the best way to serve? Permalink: Isn't that the best way to serve?

And Zoey yelling that she's tired and bored of hearing him sing the same song over and over was highly insensitive.

Though, it seemed like they needed that moment of clarity and openness. Thankfully, Mo intervened and made them dance it out Grey's Anatomy style.

I guess we will have to wait to see the romantic trajectory of their relationship.

As for the original third wheel of their love triangle, Max finally made a move exclusively for his own happiness. Max deserved it!

Regardless of every claim Zoey made that he was selfish for choosing himself, again, I argue that she needed to look in the mirror.

It was beyond time Max made a decision that benefited only him. Although, I'm not sure the sixth floor is the thing to do that for him.

The dark hues used to depict the sixth-floor environment and team were skilfully done, and I applaud the show's team of creators.

Typically, dark colors insinuate isolation, power, and authority. Everything the sixth floor represents.

Because sleeping with the boss is the fastest way to career advancement. Tobin

Max needed to feel appreciated, and the sixth floor gave him that. Albeit, Ava's intentions could be more corrupt than she would like to admit. She's definitely only using Max for his resources and code.

He is an entirely capable coder, but I agree with the rest of the team; his skills aren't anything out of the ordinary.

Poor Max was used as a pawn between the floors for everyone's career advancement. Clearly, the diva-off proved that.

They danced around him and left him to choose a side based on loyalty.

I do expect the sixth floor to be a fleeting moment, and he will eventually accept that he was a valuable asset to the fourth floor.

In the meantime, perhaps he and Zoey will find a way to mend their friendship and move beyond the romantic confusion.

On a happy side note, Maggie and Mitch celebrated their anniversary.

Maggie and Mitch's duet of Perfect, by Ed Sheeran, was too beautiful and captured the spirit of Sheeran's original release.

Zoey's parents have a beautiful relationship, and it's so endearing the way Zoey looks at them with loving and longing eyes.

All she wants is to find a love like theirs. Will it be Simon or another man?

I want to know when or if Zoey will ever reveal her powers to Simon and if doing so would affect his view on their relationship.

It seems that her powers make their relationship seem a bit more faked and forced.

In his mind, their connection is uncanny, when in reality she has a cheat sheet into his inner emotions.

What are your thoughts? Are you happy Simon and Zoey are getting together? Do you agree they should wait?

Additional Side Notes:

There seemed to be a common theme among each party with which Zoey got into a tiff. They were all men -- coincidence?



Damn, every time Leif opens his heart to sing, it's music to my ears. Can we have more, please?



Honestly, what is SPRQ Point?! An oatmeal bar? A seafood bar? How!

Poor Leif. I was happy that his love for Joan was genuine but also bummed he got his heartbroken.

