Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 11 Review: Mother

A grey cloud loomed overhead on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 11, as the family prepared for Mitch's fast-approaching demise.

The episode was a bit slow and laid back, but it seemed fitting for the somber and sad mood of the unfolding events.

Zoey's budding relationship with Simon was put on hold, and rightfully so. It was a family affair, and there was no room for romance.

In life, loss is inevitable. However, we all seem to handle it differently.

Some choose to jump ship early in an attempt to avoid an even greater crash, while others put things off for the future so they can enjoy themselves in the current moment.

Up until this point, Mitch's progress had plateaued, but the rapid decline began, and the family had to start making moves.

With the reality setting in, Maggie was scared to continue the uncharted path ahead. No matter how many times you've experienced loss, there's no easy solution.

Shopping for a plot of land on whch she would soon bury the love of her life was not a way she wanted to spend any afternoon.

And as she explained to Zoey, she was the first of her friends to deal with that type of loss.

The funeral home's goal was to ease the burden, but instead, they created an atmosphere that was far too pushy.

As Maggie put it, going through with all the planning made everything too real.

It's comforting to sit in the liminal space before everything comes to an end.

On the upside, Bernadette Peters guest starred and beautifully sang a rendition of Nina Simone's Feelin' Good.

Her character, Nancy, lost her husband a few years earlier and had helped her friends through the same situation.

It was heartwarming to see Maggie connect with someone. Sure, Zoey and David are experiencing the loss of their father, but there's something different about losing the love of your life.

Previous episodes had only brushed on Maggie's relationship with Mitch, but the focus finally fell on Maggie's grieving process. We finally witnessed the behind the scenes of Maggie accepting her fate.

David: I thought we agreed to be together forever.

This was a special installment and acted as a guiding force for anyone out there experiencing loss.

As Nancy stated, life is a train that makes no stops. The only thing we can do is ride it, but we get to choose if we want to ride alone or alongside a supportive companion.

Meanwhile, the fourth and sixth floors were still engaged in their bake-off. Whoever predicted Leif was acting as a spy was correct.

I didn't see that one coming! But, I guess if he really loved Joan, he wouldn't have done anything malicious to her after she called it quits.

Leif is a good guy underneath, and his love is genuine.

It was disheartening to watch him fight for a relationship that was already doomed.

Fighting for someone who doesn't want the same outcome never ends well.

Misery loves company, and no matter how hard Max tried to deny his love for Zoey, he admitted he still loves her.

Love doesn't just go away; it's a process of healing.

Leif needed an emotional mentor, and it's good Max was there for him dealing with the same tragedy.

Mo's always been the advice bestower, but he has his issues too. As his heart song suggested, he has a lot of emotional baggage to work through.

Instead of letting the wound fester, he decided ripping off the bandaid early would hurt him less in the end.

Whatever works for him, but we all know Eddie will be back soon enough. Again, love doesn't go away that fast.

It's Zoey's turn to be there for Mo in his time of need.

After Leif confessed his wrongdoings to Joan, she talked with Ava about uniting forces.

Instead of working against each other, they would benefit from working together to complete the code for The Chirp.

Bringing the teams together left Max and Zoey with a forced allegiance.

There was no reason for Max to be mad at Zoey. She said her words, and he said his.

You can't blame anyone for not loving you back. It's a hard lesson that everyone had to learn.

As Zoey had to watch her mother prepare for an unwanted goodbye to the love of her life, Zoey also learned that she has the choice to choose who she wants to keep in her life.

She chose to make amends with Max and not lose him forever.

But, after he was fired by Ava, there's no telling when we will see him next.

Additional Notes:

Did anyone else assume Zoey and David were preparing Maggie for a car dealership standoff?



Joan finally transformed into her true form with her black hoody. A nerdy programmer at heart, but you can't forget it's cashmere.



Watching Joan open up about the loss of her mother was a great moment for her character development. Joan is Zoey's Nancy.

