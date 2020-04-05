Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Silence

Everything was back to normal on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 9.

Zoey no longer danced on tables or serenaded the public space with love ballads.

Although, would it be so bad if Zoey continued her performances? I'm sure most of us would appreciate it.

Instead, she went back into savior mode, this time she reconnected Howie and his daughter Abigail.

Silence is the silent killer that eventually dissolves relationships, and Howie almost had to learn this the hard way.

The deep bond between Zoey and Mitch is enough to make us all cry, and clearly, it had this very effect on Howie.

Howie is the sweetest teddy bear, and it was hard to believe anyone could hold any resentment toward him.

In this instance, his daughter Abigail, who belongs to the deaf community and is also a woman in STEM -- a plus for Zoey -- had been giving Howie the silent treatment for a while.

Including a deaf storyline was important representation for this community.

The show brought on the Deaf West Theatre group in to perform alongside Abigail portrayed by Sandra Mae Frank, in a powerful rendition of Fight Song by Rachel Platten.

Using a violin cover for the instrumentals made this a beautiful performance that easily struck a chord and made it all the more powerful.

It said so much without verbalizing a single word.

Don't we all wish we had had a Zoey to talk some sense into our parents?

The tidbit of Howie's veteran status told so much about him as a person.

When you've seen so much horror in your life you're going to be more protective.

And on top of that, having a child with a disability is going to make a parent even more so.

Of course, there's a point when a child becomes an adult and they need the freedom to make their own decisions.

I wonder if we'll be seeing more of Abigail in the future. After she returns from Africa that is.

Well, as much as I'd like to deny it, it looks like we finally received some clarity on the love triangle.

Everyone seemed to make some moves and I can't say I'm happy with the direction it went.

Simon's a good guy and all, I totally support that, but he's just not the one for Zoey. He's a sweet guy, but Max is perfect for her.

But maybe that's the thing, someone can be perfect on paper, but in reality, can be a bad match.

Mo's skepticism receded and gave Simon a stronger case. He's just a man in love with two people.

Zoey should've understood that very well. But at a point, Simon needed to make a decision.

Leaving everyone in limbo didn't serve anyone well. Meanwhile, Max continued eyeing Zoey from across the room.

Max got offered a position on the 6th floor to manage his team of engineers, yet his love for Zoey seemed to hold him back from immediately jumping at the opportunity.

When he asked Zoey if he should take the promotion, all I wanted was for her to get that love-struck look in her eyes and beg him to stay.

Instead, all my hopes for Team Max got tossed out the window. It seemed Zoey had made her decision, way before Simon had even made his .

From the message the song Simon and Jessica performed, it seemed like they chose to let go of each other.

I'm honestly in shock by the trajectory of Simon's feelings. I had been crossing my fingers for so long that he would go through with his marriage to Jessica that I was blinded by the actuality of the situation.

I shouldn't be surprised by his choice. However, I can't imagine him jumping into an immediate relationship with Zoey.

Nor do I think he should. It seems like he needs to take some time to himself to figure out what he needs.

Now that Simon is on the market and Max might be out of the picture, I wonder if Zoey will feel more inclined to pursue things with Simon.

What are your thoughts on how things turned out?

I guess if Mo can have a change of heart for Simon, I might be able to follow suit.

I'd like to make it known that I'm not happy about this though. Forever Team Max. RIP.

Additional Side Notes:

Zoey's the biggest nerd. Taking apart a microwave just to put it back together to self-soothe is the most Zoey thing. This is why we love her.



If Mo had no advice, there really was no "right" direction.



Tobin's character development has been incredible. I no longer despise him. Each scene he appears in he actually says something of value and I want to give him a hug.



I'm easily impressed by the straightforwardness of this cast. Zoey walking directly into Simon's office to talk about their kiss is almost unheard of.



Maggie's a modern woman teaching us all the proper way to communicate sexual desire. We better take note!

