13 Reasons Why Final Season Trailer: Will the Truth Come Out?

Will Clay Jensen be the first character to crack following the cover-up of Bryce's murder?

Netflix on Wednesday dropped the official trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 4, and we have our mystery for the final season.

During the show's third season, fans witnessed most of the characters save Alex from the law to pin the murder of Bryce on Monty.

Unfortunately for Monty, he did not get to plead his innocence because he was brutally murdered while in jail.

But fear not, it looks like justice could be served.

Winston, who slept with Monty on multiple occasions, knows the truth, and the trailer confirms that he is not going to let the teenagers get away with what they did.

Indeed, the teenagers are greeted with writing on the wall that seems to allude that Bryce was not murdered by Monty.

Clay is visiting a psychiatrist, who thinks there is more to Clay than meets the eye, and that appears to be one of the bigger storylines throughout the final episodes.

"Everything has led to this," reads the official logline from Netflix.

"In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation."

"But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever."

The cast of 13 Reasons Why includes Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holiday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy standall, and introducing Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

The characters have been through a lot, but the trailer does not give us the sense that they will all be getting happy endings.

We're not even sure they all deserve happy endings.

Will the truth come out?

Who will be sent to jail?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.