13 Reasons Why Sneak Peek: Who Targets Ani?

13 Reasons Why Season 4 arrives on Netflix in one week, and the streamer has dropped a new sneak peak.

The clip involves Winston (Deaken Bluman) trying to get answers from Ani (Grace Saif) following Monty's death.

"Tell me what really happened and I swear to you I'll never mention it again, to anyone," he sais to a clearly shocked Ani.

"Just tell me what really happened."

Unfortunately for Winston, Ani has the best poker face out there, and gives him the following response:

"I don't know."

It's an awkward scene, for sure, and Winston leaves with the following:

"Why lie to me? What good does that do?"

Indeed, there would be no show if these teenagers told the truth.

Through three seasons, we've had a suicide, an almost school shooting, sexual assault, and murder.

It's been an exhausting series, and with us heading into the final season, there has to be some consequences for the characters.

Alex was the person who killed Bryce, but continues to live a free life. That is something that will change if Winston continues his pursuit of the truth.

"Everything has led to this," reads the official logline from Netflix.

"In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation."

"But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever."

The cast of 13 Reasons Why includes Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holiday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy standall, and introducing Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

Watch the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

13 Reasons Why returns June 5th globally on Netflix.

Winston wants the truth. pic.twitter.com/sTUGmmvdDk — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 28, 2020

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.