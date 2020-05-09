9-1-1 Finale Trailer Reunites Buck and Abby (With a Devastating Twist!)

Abby's back on 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 18 -- the second part of the two-episode season finale.

If you thought she was going to get up close and personal with her ex-boyfriend all over again, we have some bad news.

In a new trailer released for the finale, Buck is one of the first responders on the scene of the train wreck, which was first teased in last week's trailer.

Unfortunately for Buck, Abby has a stunning announcement for her former flame.

"I am trying to find my fiancé!"

Yes, really.

Fans have been clamoring for resolution for Buck and Abby ever since Connie Britton exited the procedural at the close of its first season.

While it seemed like a good idea to bring Abby back into the fold, I can't help but wonder if the resolution is that Abby has moved on and Buck should follow suit.

Indeed, they had unfinished business, but could this be a case of absence making the heart grow fonder?

We don't even know whether Abby's lover pulls through, so there are a lot of balls up in the air at the moment.

If you watch 9-1-1 online, you kow there are many things that need to be resolved in the finale aside from Bucky.

Athena seemed determined to leave the force behind, but will Angela Bassett's alter ego really end her career?

Then there's Michael. His condition may or may not take a turn for the worse. There's nothing like season-ending death to keep fans talking until the next season.

What do you think is about to go down? Are you ready for Buck and Abby to have some resolution?

Hit the comments below.

