9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Texas Proud

Relationships and bonds are starting to form, and we're catching our first glimpse at the dynamics that will probably be the most notable in this series.

The team is coming together and behaving like a family on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 3, and that includes sibling rivalry and tension between TK and Judd.

Every series needs a bromance, am I right?

The series is an ensemble cast, but namely, the same characters carry the bigger personal arcs. Owen is the lead, and it more often than not shows as he's secretly fighting cancer and going to chemotherapy without sharing anything with anyone.

Michelle also has a significant arc of trying to figure out what happened to her missing sister. But during this installment, we got a little bit more information as we got to learn more about Marjan.

The opening call the team received was insane. Who knew corn could be so dangerous? The silo case was a fun endeavor for this series to explore, and it's unique compared to its sister show.

Judd, who mysteriously is the only person on the team who is Texan-born and bred, was in charge of the scene given his experiences. It's notable that despite his struggles and Owen's apprehension over letting Judd return to the station and right into his old position, Judd has already taken on a more authoritative role.

Except, despite his vast knowledge and experience, TK couldn't be bothered to respect Judd's authority on the scene, and that's what made a rough call infinitely worse.

Corn is like quicksand, and it sucked Marjan down while she was attempting to help the teen boy, but then TK had to play hero, and it caused them both to go down.

Thank God, Judd is quick on his feet. The way Marjan and TK pouring out of the silo in a mountain of corn kernels was visually appealing, but then it led to a scene that has sparked mixed feelings and controversy.

Marjan's hijab came off during the ordeal, and when she climbed out of the corn pile and steadied herself, she did one of the most outrageous hair flips ever. It was like something ripped from Baywatch, especially since Natacha Karam is stunning.

It's not my area of expertise, but it was a scene that generated some buzz from the hijabi community. Perhaps because of the gratuitous nature of it or maybe Marjan's extreme reaction to a slip-up, or maybe it was the wall that her brothers formed on her behalf shielding her from eyes and cameras.

It was a move that was likely inspired by the beautiful moment when opponents created a wall to shield a young soccer player mid-game when her hijab came off. It was meant to be a moment of solidarity for their team member.

Opinions have varied on the scene, and I'm curious to hear anyone's thoughts on it below.

Nonetheless, Marjan's plot for the hour was coping with her conflicting feelings and worlds as an attention-seeking firefighter and a devout hijabi Muslim.

Unlike the countless other videos that garnered hits and views by thousands that made her happy, the one of her hair flip made her feel ashamed. And worse yet, it was enough to have the other women at her mosque alienating her.

Marjan: Am I proud, yeah? And weirdly ashamed at the same time.

Paul: Yeah,I feel that. This mosque do you like it?

Marjan: Yeah. Yeah I do.

They even went so far as to suggest that she wasn't the right fit for their mosque since she wasn't modest enough and that she should seek a house of worship elsewhere.

The diversity of Lone Star is great, but the series is too self-congratulatory about it. Ideally, our first order of business when we do get background information about the Muslim female firefighter shouldn't be so on the nose.

While well-intentioned, it's reductive and veers toward tokenism when that happens. We don't know anything new about Marjan that we haven't already figured out from first glance during 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 1 Episode 1.

And our first introduction to those who share her faith is that of a woman criticizing Marjan for not being the ideal Muslim. Also, there was no follow-up, so as of now, the story is incomplete.

Marjan: You're kind of creepy, you know that?

Spoiler-alert, the story remains incomplete.

But it did lead to some sweet moments with Marjan, Mateo, and Paul.

Paul is astute and wise. He's laidback, and he has an easygoing quality, so it wasn't a surprise that he was there to give Marjan some advice. He, too, is familiar with shame and fighting against it, so he was in a perfect position to help her with that.

And the beauty of a hijabi-wearing Muslim woman and a transgender black man finding commonality and camaraderie despite their differences is something this series does get right.

And while clunky, Marjan got to express how she feels about her religion and emphasize that wearing a hijab is a choice for her and something she wants to do. She got to describe her faith and what it means to her, and that's important.

TK got to express some things as well. He and Judd were at odds for most of the hour, and midway through, he was itching for a fight.

He and Judd nearly came to blows, but while Judd lacks couth and has a chip on his shoulder, he wasn't wrong about TK.

Paul: What the hell is going on?

Judd: We are having a conversation.

To anyone else, TK's presence in the firehouse does look like favoritism. When he goes off the rails doing his own thing and not respecting or abiding by the authority of others, then he does come across as entitled and bratty.

And let's not forget that instead of facing any backlash from nearly taking his life when he relapsed and overdosed back in NYC, he got to follow his dad to Austin for a new start, and we haven't seen if he's worked through his issues at all.

It's scary to think that if he hasn't, he could jeopardize his new team.

And Judd, he was coming from a place of concern after what happened to his previous team. Judd is the shining star of this series and Jim Parrack is such a captivating actor who commands the screen when he's on it.

Judd: My last crew died in front of me. Not my crew, they were my brothers. At night when I'm trying to go to sleep, I see them. When I hear a car backfire, I see them. Sometimes I see them for no reason at all. When you and Marjan went under, something happened to me I got, um ...

TK: Triggered.

Judd: I was going to say stirred me up, but same thing. I didn't get after you because I was mad. I was scared. But I didn't want you to know that um, you know ...

TK: Thank you, for calling me out. You were right, man. No one has ever talked to me like that. I appreciate it.

Judd's PTSI arc is probably the best of them all at the moment. He's so rough around the edges, but he's the one who makes you want to reach through the screen and hug him all of the time. He was hard on TK because of how much he cares.

He did not want to see a repeat of what happened to his team, and he can't afford to lose anyone else. He's still haunted by the ghosts of the others he lost. But TK was too deep in his own crap to consider that until he and Judd had a talk. And they definitely have the sibling vibe, don't they?

TK going to that rowdy bar in the wrong part of town was concerning. But his explanation about needing to feel something made sense. Also, he held his own during a bar brawl, and admittedly, the Strand men both roughing someone up or being little sh!ts within the same installment was rather hot.

He took a big step by confiding in Carlos about his addiction. The two of them are so cute together, and they can develop into a beautiful pairing. They have the chemistry.

The downside right now is that Carlos is in this supportive role. He makes the dinner, and he asks TK out, and he listens to his problems and gives him advice.

Tarlos is cute now, but they'll be even better when TK's energy matches Carlos'.

In some ways, this extends to Carlos' friendship with Michelle as well. They both had the right mind to acknowledge it a bit, which is appreciated.

He's there to bail her out and lend a hand, a shoulder to lean on, and resources and advice too. He's a constant supportive figure to her in the short period that we've known them, and he's her biggest sounding board.

TK: You know I'm holding a dart.

Carlos: You know I'm packing a piece.

Michelle makes some questionable decisions in her attempt to solve her sister's mysterious disappearance. She hasn't quite figured out how to get more bees with honey than vinegar.

She assumed that Dustin was somehow responsible for Iris' disappearance, and even when the evidence has suggested other things, she was reluctant to abandon that theory.

She also resorted to violating her restraining order against him to badger him for more information. Dustin was a total dick to her, especially when she was being nicer and acknowledging her wrongdoing, but in some ways, you can't blame the guy either.

His incident with Owen was persuasive. Owen hasn't known Michelle long, but she's already one of his people and spurred by so many things, including the words of his chemo companion, he wanted to help Michelle the best way that he knew how.

Michelle is making some strides in narrowing down what happened to Iris. However, it includes learning things of which she was unprepared. Iris had some issues, and Dustin didn't mince words speaking about them.

Additional Notes:

The poor woman suffering from meat sweats was one thing, but relieving the pressure of her bladder consisted of urine exploding everywhere, and that was so gross on so many levels.

Judd's full name is Judson Ryder. It suits him, yeah?

Ronen Rubenstein is not a small man, but bloody hell does he look like a child next to Parrack. Their fist bump made me laugh out loud. It was like he was fist-bumping a bear.

I'm kind of in love with Judd, who is already on my list of favorite rednecks of all-time.

Grace Ryder is the absolute best. We don't deserve her, but I'm so happy we have her.

Grace and Judd are also all the married goals. They're so freaking adorable together.

Seriously, give us more Grace. Also, more Carlos. They are saints and should probably get drinks together soon. Their loved ones would probably fall apart without them.

How did that woman survive that fall? Anything for the 'Gram, right?

A tornado is coming to Texas, so that's bound to be exciting!

Over to you, Lone Star Fanatics. Let's hear it!

