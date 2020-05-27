American Horror Story Season 10 Clue: Mermaids?!

Where's the beach?

That's a question many people have probably been asking amid the coronavirus lockdown, but it takes on a different meaning in the latest clue for American Horror Story Season 10.

Series franchise overlord Ryan Murphy took to Instagram Wednesday to drop a new clue for eager fans following the news that the tenth season has been delayed, and it's a real beach.

Take a look for yourself below.

It's a beautiful beach, that's for sure.

But knowing this franchise, some scary stuff goes on when the sun goes down. I'm thinking lots of death, hands appearing from the ocean, and other occult things.

Now, you may be wondering where I'm getting the whole mermaid angle from, so allow me to re-introduce the AHS 10 teaser poster.

That's totally hands emerging to a beach from the water, in case you were wondering.

Following mermaids, especially killer mermaids, would make for a convincing new theme worthy of bringing back several franchise veterans.

It is possible that we could be looking at a Lost-like theme in which people become stranded on an island, but there's too much fun with mermaids to think about any other scenario right now.

Murphy has been open about the season's filming being entirely dependent on the weather, and given the recent delay to 2021 after filming was halted, it makes sense.

Filming a wealth of water-set scenes would require some good weather, but this would assume the creative forces have narrowed down an overall look.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” Murphy previously revealed to The Wrap.

“It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show."

"I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

The latest clue comes weeks after Murphy teased the return of the Rubber Man costume that has appeared on multiple seasons of the show.

The cast was set to include Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and AHS newcomer Macaulay Culkin.

There's no telling whether that could change given the delay. These actors are busy!

FX also ordered American Horror Stories this week, a new spinoff that would tackle a new theme every single episode.

