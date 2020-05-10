Batwoman Season 1 Episode 19 Review: A Secret Kept From All the Rest

Woah. I'm not exactly sure what that was about, but holy canon craziness, Batman, Batwoman Season 1 Episode 19 threw out a lot of unexpected developments.

Developments that will have the comic-purists up in arms (like they haven't been already) about how kryptonite could be the element to kill Batwoman.

Anyone else thinking that Lucius Fox left that journal to punk anyone looking to kill Batman? I mean, seriously, who writes that sort of information down?

Even before the kryptonite line, Alice's grand plan seemed flawed.

There's an echo of Tommy Elliot's futile vendetta against Batman in that she needs to kill Batwoman, not Kate Kane, just as he was/is intent on killing Batman, not Bruce Wayne.

Immersed in her singular goal, she risks losing her most valuable ally in Mouse. He realizes that her obsession puts his long-sought happy place in peril.

It's not in Alice to be content with the state of things. Her drive isn't for safety and comfort; it's for vengeance and superiority, even within her own team.

We see this in her treatment of the code-breakers Hush brings to her. Because this isn't her plan, she has little patience for them, getting more joy out of their failure (according to her) and zapping them.

Hush: Alice, don't keep killing them.

However, when it comes to Parker and Luke because they are her candidates for solving the problem, she has a lot more invested in their success.

Mind you; I think sending Hush after Parker was more about getting Batwoman involved than anything else.

It just adds credence to Jacob's argument that the Alice-Batwoman relationship to the one between Joker and Batman.

His speech and warning to Batwoman serve to remind us that Gabi's death (and the loss of Beth) was a direct result of being caught between Joker and Batman.

In case we had forgotten why he hates vigilantes in general and Batwoman in particular so much.

Jacob: Psychotic escapees are all over this city right now, thanks to you.

Batwoman: Thanks to Alice....

Jacob: Alice isn't the one claiming to be this city's hero. She needs you as much as you need her. The Joker had Batman like she has you and guess who always ends up as collateral damage?

However, his logic that villains like Alice would fade away without the Bat presence in Gotham seems questionable.

Thinking back to Batwoman Season 1 Episode 1, Alice started her reign of terror before Batwoman was really a thing.

Perhaps she would've contented herself with a cushy life in Arkham if she'd been able to frame Jacob successfully and maybe sway Kate into joining her and Mouse, but it's extremely unlikely.

That's just not how the villains of Gotham operate.

And speaking of villains, how exactly is Hush, a dude wrapped in bandages with no superpowers to speak of, able to sneak up on people? Ever?

It's not like Tommy Elliot was ever good at being quiet or blending in.

He's not even all that good at menacing since Parker pretty much had his number from the moment he nabbed her.

Honestly, it was fun having Parker back simply for the fact she rubs Mary the way that Mary rubs Luke. Her "rando teen" lines were almost as good as Mary's "social media butterfly" ones.

Luke: She's not scheming against us.

Kate: And you would know that how? Did she pretend to fall in love with you when she was really just a babysitter sent by Bruce Wayne?

Possibly the hardest bit to watch was when Kate and Luke imploded over Julia's loyalty.

Luke: I trust her, Kate.

Kate: Then I can't trust your judgement.

But props to Luke for checking his facts after storming out of Kate's office and confronting Julia about her true mission.

I'm still smarting over Julia's duplicitousness, but it makes sense to have her officially bring Safiyah Sohail's name to Kate's attention.

After all, it isn't like Alice was about to give her sister the heads up on that one.

Julia's still my favorite Kate hook-up, but she seems committed to complicating things with Sophie.

Actually, so does Kate (with Parker cheering her on), and that's still my chief gripe here.

I know there's a tradition of The One for CW heroes, but when it's not working, do we need to force it?

Sophie appears to be moving on-ish. She was concerned enough about Julia to talk to Kate and invested enough to exhibit some real relief when Julia got patched up.

Cue the kissy-face.

But, in regards to more important matters, how exactly did Julia get seconded to the Crows if the SRR had disavowed her? Jacob's got some serious security gaps for someone who's business is security.

And, what the heck is with Arkham? It's an institution full of the most insane individuals captured in one of the world's most criminal cities, and there's a "release all" button that only requires ONE key?

In comparison, the Arkham ECT chamber/holding cell they found Mouse in on Batwoman Season 1 Episode 16 required two keys just to get inside.

And why would the release all button be in a therapy room? Shouldn't that be at a guard station or somewhere halfway sensible?

Of course, there didn't seem to be an emergency plan for a mass inmate escape (considering how it happens with disheartening regularity) as the Arkham guards got swarmed before they could do anything except turtle and play dead.

In preparation for the finale, be sure to watch Batwoman online and let us know in the comments how you think it's going to wrap up!

Knowing that two episodes are getting rolled over to the start of next season due to COVID-19 complications, will we get a satisfying conclusion?

Will Safiyah make an appearance?

Will Alice find her kryptonite (literally or figuratively)?

How will Team Batwoman move forward with Jacob and his Crows standing in the way?

What do you NEED to see before the Bat goes on hiatus?

Hit the comments and share your thoughts!

