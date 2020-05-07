CBS All Access Eyes Major Relaunch: What's Changing?

CBS All Access is switching things up.

The ViacomCBS-owned streamer is getting a major rebrand this summer, and that's not all.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish announced during an investor call on Thursday that the streaming service will undergo a “user-interface overhaul” in the coming months.

Variety is reporting that the revamp will be followed by a formal relaunch, at which point the service will go by a brand new name and be home to titles from Viacom cable entities such as MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network, and Nickelodeon.

In its current form, CBS All Access is home to The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Tell Me a Story.

The streamer has also added over 100 films from the Paramount Pictures library to bolster its offerings.

Titles include the Godfather trilogy, Airplane!, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The First Wives Club, The Hours, Patriot Games, Pretty in Pink, Star Trek: First Contact, Terms of Endearment, To Catch a Thief, and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

“Expanding CBS All Access’ library of films with these iconic titles from Paramount Pictures is just one of the many ways we’re integrating the phenomenal catalog of IP available to us within the ViacomCBS family,” Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming at CBS All Access, said in a statement.

“The service is on a growth trajectory with two record-breaking months in March and April, and we look forward to bringing even more premium content and value to our subscribers in the coming months.”

CBS All Access currently costs $5.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 without ads.

The streamer is also eyeing a global rollout, something that has been in the works for a while. It's unclear, though, if the service will be able to carry flagship shows in other territories because the Star Trek franchise and The Good Fight already have distribution deals in territories outside the U.S.

ViacomCBS also announced a new carriage deal with Youtube TV, that will bring 14 of its channels, including MTV, Paramount, and TV Land to the TV service this summer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.