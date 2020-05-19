CBS Plans Business as Usual Fall Schedule, With NCIS Among 20 Returning Series

While FOX and The CW have already announced the bulk of their returning scripted series have been pushed to 2021, CBS is taking a different approach.

The network on Tuesday unveiled its Fall 2020 schedule, and it includes 20 returning series, meaning that the network is eyeing production restarts for its shows in the coming months.

Most fall dramas typically return to production in July, but with increased social distancing measures being put in place, it's unclear whether episodes will take longer to produce once stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Still, it seems a bit much to assume all of the CBS series will be ready for the fall.

The network is planning a relatively stable schedule, with Monday and Tuesday unchanged vs. last fall.

Wednesdays will find Survivor back in the game, paired with the long-delayed The Amazing Race. SEAL Team will, once again, air in the 10 pm slot.

Thursday is a mostly stable night with the new Chuck Lorre comedy B Positive launching out of Young Sheldon on the night.

Fridays will consist of MacGyver, Magnum P.I., and Blue Bloods.

The Equalizer reboot starring Queen Latifah is set to air out of 60 Minutes on Sundays, replacing God Friended Me.

The network is holding Clarice, S.W.A.T., and Undercover Boss for midseason.

Broke, Carol’s Second Act, God Friended Me, Man With a Plan, and Tommy were previously canceled.

All told, here is the schedule.

MONDAY

8 pm The Neighborhood

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola

9 pm All Rise

10 pm Bull

TUESDAY

8 pm NCIS

9 pm FBI

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Survivor

9 pm The Amazing Race

10 pm SEAL Team

THURSDAY

8 pm Young Sheldon

8:30 pm B POSITIVE

9 pm Mom

9:30 pm The Unicorn

10 pm Evil

FRIDAY

8 pm MacGyver

9 pm Magnum P.I.

10 pm Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)

9 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)

10 pm 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm THE EQUALIZER

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles

10 pm: NCIS: New Orleans

B Positive is a new comedy about a therapist and newly divorced dad (played by Thomas Middleditch of Silicon Valley fame) who finds a kidney donor in the most unexpected of places—and people.

That person happens to be a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past—played by Annaleigh Ashford (Masters Of Sex)—who volunteers for the job and, together, they form an unusual bond that changes both of their lives.

In addition to Middleditch ("Drew") and Ashford ("Gina"), B Positive also stars Kether Donohue ("Leanne"), Sara Rue ("Julia"), and Kamryn Kunody ("Maddie"). Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc.

The pilot was directed by James Burrows.

