Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 19 Review: Unsafe Space

Talk about an action-packed season finale!

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 19, the Charmed Ones attempt to bring back Jimmy to help them learn more about the Faction.

It's evident that the writers scrambled to put together the finale episode.

There was so much happening at the same time that it was hard to follow the storyline.

The relationship between Macy and Harry has been teased all season, but there has never been any mention that witches and whitelighters are forbidden from being in a relationship.

In the OG series, it was made very clear that whitelighters and witches could not date. Leo and Piper were tormented by the dating restrictions.

Harry told Abigael that he could not be with her because she was a demon, but he never told Macy he couldn't be with her because she was a witch. The new introduction of yet another obstacle felt forced.

It was frustrating to watch Harry ask Maggie to change his feelings. Although it wasn't made clear, he's more than likely going to ask Maggie to change his feelings for Macy.

Harry went from being certain this his feelings for Macy would not get in the way of his job, to stepping out of the circle to save Macy within minutes.

Harry and Macy also had no reason to hide their relationship from Maggie and Mel. They were the ones who encouraged Macy to be honest about her feelings.

Harry orbing out of the room in the midst of his hookup with Macy, and Macy pretending like Harry wasn't just there, didn't make any sense.

At this point, Harry and Macy's relationship feels like dead weight. They've spent so much time avoiding and hurting one another, that it's hard to see them together.

Mel's random hookup from earlier this season was also oddly a main character this episode. She went from being a casual hookup to a seemingly important romantic interest for Mel overnight.

For a witch who has walked away from magic, she also seemed to be the most prepared to face Jimmy.

Abigael and Jordan were also strangely missing from this episode. Although both characters played large roles all season, they were nowhere to be found during the finale.

Instead, the writers chose to focus on miscellaneous characters from past episodes.

After asking the Charmed Ones to stay with them, Abigael disappeared. There was also no mention of the demons, or the role she's played up until this point.

It would have made more sense for the Charmed Ones to unite with Abigael and the other demons against the Faction since all magic is at stake.

Similarly, Jordan was never mentioned in this episode. Since he works st Safe Space in addition to helping the Charmed Ones, it doesn't make sense that he was left out of the storyline.

In the midst of all the action, there were a few heartfelt moments this episode.

I loved that Maggie calmed Macy down during her panic attack by talking about Harry. It's been great to watch her grow as a witch and as a woman.

Maggie's new power of emotional projecting is fitting of her growth as a character. Hopefully, she grows into her new powers even more next season.

She needs time to practice and develop her new abilities.

The Elder's abilities and use of magic was also confusing. She was not destroyed with the other Elders because she walked away from being an Elder, however, she seems just as powerful and authoritative as the older Elders before they all disappeared.

It doesn't make sense that the Elders would have allowed her to leave without stripping her of her powers or memory.

Although it's sad that Julian's family died in a car accident, his character was not developed enough for me to feel sorry for him or emotional about his journey.

Julian says that he wants to use magic to change the world, which is noble, but he and his aunt never reveal exactly how they plan to save the world with the magic.

Julian was apparently scarred because the "magical man" did not save his sister, but at the same time, he recognizes the importance of magic. His motives and intentions were not made clear enough.

It's not clear how Julian and his aunt were able to preserve Julian's sister's body for so long. Her body seemed to be completely healthy, and there is no indication that she's been unconscious for so many years.

It's also not clear why Julian and his aunt need to capture so many magical beings if black amber is all that's needed to heal Julian's sister.

The new introduction of the "Conquerer" was also jarring. There have been so many antagonists this season, it's not clear who poses the biggest threat to the Charmed Ones.

Despite the confusing last episode, overall Charmed found it's footing in the new world they created this season after a rocky start.

Hopefully next season, they take more time to develop each storyline instead of rushing through them. I can't wait to see how the story continues to unfold and develop next season.

As always, I want to know what you thought of this week's episode!

Will Harry ask Maggie to erase his feelings for Macy?

Will Julian find a way to deliver Macy to his Aunt?

If you missed this week's epsiode, remember you can watch Charmed (2018) online

