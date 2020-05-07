Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Who Do You Wanna Be?

The Perrys are still adjusting to life after Scott's death on Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 3.

Their lives have changed forever, and they're still trying to figure out how their "new normal" is going to look.

It's not exactly the best time for a company to make an offer on The Crab Shack.

The Crab Shack was Scott's dream. He put time and effort into building it into what it is.

And it's the place where he proposed to Robin.

Her decision to sell The Crab Shack to Gladwell was not an easy one. They have memories there. All of the Perry children were upset by the idea of getting rid of The Crab Shack.

I wish Dad was still here. Theo Permalink: I wish Dad was still here.

Permalink: I wish Dad was still here.

Robin didn't want to betray Scott's legacy or upset her children, so she cut a deal to preserve Scott's memory while still getting the money she needed.

It was a smart choice. Sentimental value can put a lot of pressure on a person, but four kids that need to be put through college will put on more. I think Scott would approve.

The family's finances needed help because of Scott's medical costs, and they got the perfect opportunity. In a show that's centered around Scott's impact on the character's lives, this feels like another way for him to ensure his family's stability after his death.

And just because the Perrys don't own The Crab Shack anymore, it doesn't mean we won't see any more of it. Anthony's agreed to work there for another year to help ease the transition, and newcomer Margot seems to be sticking around for a bit.

It's great to see Hilarie Burton in any role, so she's a welcome addition to Council of Dads. We don't know too much about Margot yet, but I'm sure we'll learn more about her soon.

Not only is she the owner of The Crab Shack, but some serious sparks were flying between her and Anthony.

After Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 1 premiered, a lot of fans predicted that Anthony and Robin were going to get together down the line, but the show seems to be leaning a different way.

That's probably for the best, considering how close Scott was to Anthony. Getting involved with your late best friend's wife is never a good idea, especially if you're the biological father of his eldest child.

Luly came one step closer to figuring out Anthony's secret this episode, and we're only at the very beginning of the show. It's bound to come out soon.

I have to figure out who he was, and more importantly, who I am. Luly Permalink: I have to figure out who he was, and more importantly, who I am.

Permalink: I have to figure out who he was, and more importantly, who I am.

Anthony should just bite the bullet and tell her himself before she finds out from someone else. She's on the hunt for the truth, and won't stop at anything to find it.

I don't know how she'll discover Anthony is her dad, but Luly is very determined. She wants to write a good memoir about her father's last year of life, and she can't do that without finding out that he wasn't her father after all.

Scott is still the one who raised Luly, so I don't expect her to start calling Anthony "dad" when she finds out, but their relationship will never be the same.

Luly won't be the same. That type of secret is life-altering, and she's dealt with enough secrets already.

She just found out that she was adopted for a few months before Scott fought for her. She had another set of parents for the first couple of months of her life and had no idea. I can understand why Scott would want to keep that from her when she was a little kid, but he should've told her the truth once she was old enough.

She's after the truth. Anthony Permalink: She's after the truth.

Permalink: She's after the truth.

She had a right to know.

Speaking of fathers who have complicated relationships with their daughters, Larry ran into his daughter, Lauren, at The Crab Shack.

On Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 2, we learned about Larry's strained relationships with his children, but I didn't realize they lived so close. Larry hasn't spoken to his daughter in years because of the effects his alcoholism had on her, and she's rightfully still harboring resentment towards him.

It was a tough scene to watch. JJ got caught in the midst of it, and Lauren didn't hold back.

Hopefully, we'll see more of her later on. Lauren has a compelling story to tell, and Larry needs to face his past. He's changed since then, but until he mends the bridges he burned, he won't be able to move forward in his life.

He has the Perrys now, but they're not his family-- Lauren is. I don't know if she'll ever be interested in reconnecting with him, but it's worth a shot.

Oliver's been dealing with his own set of family problems. Or rather, he's not dealing with them.

His sense of responsibility to the Perrys is getting in the way of his relationships with his daughter and husband. He missed Tess score a goal because he was busy teaching Theo how to play football. He's ignoring his husband's phone calls, and coming home late.

It's unfair to them. Oliver's a good guy, but before he's a council member, he has to be a dad. He's trying his best, but hopefully, he'll be more considerate of his family going forward.

Council of Dads covers a lot in each installment. The general pacing of the episodes has improved since the pilot, but I think there's still room to slow down. There's a lot of moving parts with such a large ensemble cast that the show can still feel a bit rushed from time to time.

There's a ton of storylines to explore, but the show might benefit from focusing on one or two to properly develop them before adding new ones.

Besides that, Council of Dads is doing everything right. There's compelling backstories, twists, and a plethora of emotional moments that are so sweet they could give you a cavity.

If the rest of the season is as good as these first three episodes have been, Council of Dads may be in it for the long haul.

If you haven't yet, make sure to watch Council of Dads online here at TV Fanatic!

What did you think of Evan's future plans?

Do you agree with Robin for selling the restaurant?

And when do you think Luly's going to learn the truth?

Let us know in the comments!

Jillian Pugliese is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.