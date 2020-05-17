Days of Our Lives Round Table: Rate Your Excitment Over Ben and Ciara's Engagement!

Ben proposed to Ciara, Brady let Kristen and Rachel run off without him, while Maggie sent Victor an ominous letter on Days of Our Lives.

Our TV Fanatics Jack Ori and Christine Orlando are joined by LumiForeverAndAlways from MyHourglass a Days of Our Lives fan forum to debate Cin's engagement, Maggie's letter, Eric's anger, and which couple should be together but isn't.

Was Eric right to be upset with Brady for allowing Kristen to run off with the baby? Will Kristen be a good mother to baby Rachel?

LumiForeverAndAlways: I think Eric was right to be upset with Brady because he didn't want Brady to miss out on any more of his baby's life and to be honest, I'm not sure if she will be, I mean, she will try to be, but she can be unhinged at times.

Jack: Yes, and no. Eric is right that there is more to taking care of a baby than just holding her in your arms. As he pointed out, this kid has special medical needs, in addition to which Kristen knows nothing about her likes and dislikes, her usual routine, etc.

And if this were written at all realistically, the baby knows Sarah as her primary caretaker and should be upset that she isn't there anymore.

HOWEVER, the way Eric voiced his concerns was obnoxious, and he came off as mostly selfish. He seemed more upset because Kristen's going into hiding means he won't get to be with the baby than anything else.

Christine: In part, I get it. He thought Brady and Kristen would raise her together, and he's worried about Kristen taking care of the baby on her own, but I hate how easily Eric loses his temper.

Eric becomes irate and violently angry far too frequently, and that worries me, especially around children.

As for Kristen as a mom, in some ways, she reminds me of Kate. She's smart and fierce will do whatever it takes to care for her child, even if she has to kill someone to do it.

Ciara and Ben got engaged! Rate your enthusiasm form 1 (Ugh) to 10 (I can't wait for the wedding!)

LumiForeverAndAlways: I have to give them a 5. I mean, I am happy that Ciara is happy after what she has gone through in her lifetime, such as losing her father, but the other part of me is so sick of Cin being shoved in our faces in nearly every episode.

Jack: About a 2. Maybe if they didn't seem like they were in perpetual honeymoon mode and had more of a story than having sex and not being able to live without each other for two seconds, I'd be more excited.

Christine: Maybe a 3. Ciara has turned into such a self-centered, vacuous character that she's barely watchable. That she expects her job at Titan to be waiting for her after all this time, just because she wants a paycheck is maddening.

If she had any interests other than sleeping with or mooning over Ben, maybe I'd find this pairing more interesting.

Your turn TV Fanatics! Tell us if you're excited about Ciara and Ben's engagement.

What is Maggie's plan? Is she leaving Victor, or was that a suicide note?

LumiForeverAndAlways: I already knew it was a suicide note before the spoilers had come out because I could see that her mental health had been declining since she found out the truth about baby Mickey/Rachel.

Jack: That certainly sounded like a suicide note, especially since she said to herself that Sarah would never see her again. I just hope that it's handled more realistically and responsibly than JJ's suicide attempt was.

Christine: Yeah, it looks like between believing she killed Adrienne, and her granddaughter, and being in prison, Maggie has lost the will to go on.

Like Jack said above, I just hope they deal with it with at least some realism because this legacy character deserves a serious storyline.

Was Chad appropriately upset and protective of his wife, or an obnoxious, raving jerk?

LumiForeverAndAlways: Ok I am not a Chabby shipper, I shipped her and Austin in a weird way, but I have been enjoying seeing him be so upset and protective of her. I mean, it's a husband's job, right?

Jack: He was aggravating the heck out of me. It seems he's taken lessons in how to influence people from Eric.

It's understandable that he's upset, but expecting the police commissioner to drop everything and personally attend to this case was beyond ridiculous, and accusing Rafe of intending to sacrifice Abby's safety to protect Gabi isn't a winning strategy for getting Rafe to attend to his needs either.

I mentally tuned out during these scenes and imagined how Frank Reagan from Blue Bloods would handle an idiot citizen acting this way instead.

Christine: He was an obnoxious jerk. Screaming at people isn't usually the best way to get them to help. I was happy that Jennifer called him out on it.

There was a time when I found Chad to be a compelling character, but since his return, I've been waiting for him to head back out of Salem.

Was Rolf telling Gabi the truth about Jake/Stefan and the serum, or just what she wanted to hear in the hopes of getting himself out of jail?

LumiForeverAndAlways: It's Rolf we are talking about, so I don't think he is telling the truth. I think he is using Gabi as a Get Out of Jail Free card.

Jack: Oh, Gabi definitely got played. Rolf was quite clear that he couldn't resurrect Stefan until Gabi started being a pain in the neck, and the deal they made included her getting him out of jail even if she doesn't get what she wants in return. What kind of idiot makes such a one-sided deal?

I was already pretty sure he was playing her when she agreed to that, and the way he laughed to himself after she left proved it to me.

Christine: Oh, Gabi got played. She's desperate to have Stefan back, and Rolf told her everything she wanted to hear. I fear that the drug in the syringe is the same drug someone gave to Abby, in which case Rolf may have set her up to take the fall for that.

Which two characters aren't a romantic couple, but you wouldn't mind seeing them become one?

LumiForeverAndAlways: Ok, if we are talking past characters, I would love to see Lucas and Sami as a couple again, but if we are talking current characters, and if Will wasn't gay, I would like him and Gabi to be a couple again, but more realistically.

I would love for Rafe and Kate to be a couple again too.

Jack: Lani and Kristen! I see SUCH insane chemistry between them every time they're on screen together, and their scenes make me pay attention to both characters when I never had any use for either of these women before.

And Lani's choice to risk everything for Kristen and Eli's subsequent upset would make a lot more sense if Lani was doing it for the woman she loves.

Even the dialogue when Lani told Kristen to forget her sounded romantic. Added bonus: can you imagine how Abe would react to this pairing?

Christine: I never even considered Lani and Kristen as a couple before Jack mentioned it last week, and now I love the idea! Salem has no lesbian couples, and these two have better chemistry than a lot of heterosexual couples on this show right now.

Second choice, I like Kate and Rafe together too. Their affair was far too brief, but I just don't see Kate being up to playing mom to baby David if Rafe gets to keep him.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline from this week's Days of Our Lives?

LumiForeverAndAlways: My favorite scene from this week was actually cut out but later put on the app, and this was Will and Sonny remembering Adrienne.

Jack: Speaking of Abe, I'm really enjoying his scenes with Kate. I was annoyed that Abigail and her hallucinations interrupted their meeting because I was way more interested in whether Abe was going to hire Kate or if she needs to do some more convincing.

Christine: Justin and Kayla at Adrienne's grave talking about how your feelings for someone don't disappear after you've lost them was a touching moment and highlighted why I enjoy these two as a couple.

Also, I felt Sarah's despair over losing both her biological child and now having to give up MacKenzie. No one should have to endure that much loss.

