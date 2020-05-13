Doom Patrol Season 2 Gets Summer Premiere Date at DC Universe and HBO Max

Doom Patrol's highly anticipated second season will see the light of day this summer.

The live action series, which is based on the DC comics, returns for its second season Thursday, June 25.

Episodes will unspool weekly on DC Universe, as well as HBO Max.

It was previously announced the series would have two streaming homes this season.

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world.

That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally.

Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track.

Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage.

And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Chris Dingess serving as executive producers.

With episodes debuting simultaneously on DC Universe, the series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

Doom Patrol was one of many shows shut down in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is not yet clear how far along production on the superhero drama was.

It's possible that we could be looking at a shorter season than initially planned, and it's also possible the series could be back in production in time to catch up to finish out the season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.