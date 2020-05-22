Elite Renewed for Season 4: Which Cast Members are Not Returning?

Netflix is taking viewers back Las Encinas.

The streamer has renewed its Spanish-language teen drama Elite for Season 4.

Set at an upper-class secondary school, Elite follows the relationships between three working-class scholarship students and their wealthy classmates.

The recent Season 3 finale found all of the characters seemingly moving on after the murder of Polo.

Six cast members revealed the renewal in a Twitter video, which was filmed virtually from each of the stars’ homes.

“I wish I could see your faces when you watch it, because you’re going to flip out,” Georgina Amorós, who plays Cayetana, tells fans of the fourth season.

“There are many new things going on you could never think of.”

Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzman), Aron Piper (Ander), Claudia Salas (Rebe), and Omar Ayuso (Omar) were also a part of the video, confirming they will all be back.

The news is not looking good for Ester Expósito (Carla), Danna Paola (Lucrecia), Mina El Hammani (Nadia), and Jorge López (Valerio).

The below Instagram video dropped a few days ago and it featured the above actors saying goodbye to their characters.

Elite Season 3 wrapped with Carla, Nadia, and Lu leaving town, while Valerio was set to remain there to look after Carla's business, and to keep her father in line.

All of their storylines reached natural end points, while Samuel, Guzman, Ander, Rebe, and Omar returned to the school to resit their final year at Las Encinas.

Cayetana was back, but she was working as a cleaner in the school after deciding that she has to stop taking money from people and live within her means.

It certainly left these characters with a jumping off point for another mystery, but no details have been revealed as of yet.

The series has managed to reinvent itself multiple times, proving tat it has legs to stand on.

Still, we should be about to meet many more students at the school, students who have heard stories about their elders.

That's a fun hook!

There's no word on when the series will resume production, but given that the coronavirus pandemic is not going anywhere, it could be some time.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.