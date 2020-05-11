FOX Unveils Pandemic-Proof Fall Schedule: 9-1-1 and Other Returning Scripted Fare Pushed to 2021

FOX is pressing on with its plans for the fall, despite the COVID-19 lockdown showing no signs of slowing down.

As expected, the line-up consists of a lot of unscripted content because there will be a severe shortage of scripted content in the fall.

To help ease matters, the network is drafting in L.A.'s Finest, starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union to its fall schedule.

The series was previously in the works at NBC, but the network did not give it a series commitment.

Spectrum stepped in to air it last year in a co-production deal, and Season 2 is slated to launch on Spectrum this year.

FOX has picked up both seasons.

This is a big deal for the series, allowing the network to promote it as a new show, and making it more viable to Spectrum in the hopes that people seek it out.

As previously reported, supposed midseason 2020 entries NeXt and Filthy Rich are being reserved for the fall.

This is a good move because both shows have completed production on their freshman runs and it will give FOX some more original content in the fall.

"The effects of this global health crisis leave no business unaffected. As a media company that prides itself on an entrepreneurial spirit and the focus that comes with doing fewer things better, we mobilized, swiftly creating an entirely new, original-programming lineup for the fall to share with our partners this upfront," said Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment.

"In remote meetings with advertising and marketing partners over recent weeks, we sought to listen first and understand each partner's unique concerns. Our primary goal is to help them back to business, so in turn, the message we've shared is one of relative stability on FOX, combining the best of primetime sports and entertainment with which to help our partners and their customers back to market."

"Now, more than ever, consistency, results and stability take on an all new emphasis," said Marianne Gambelli, President, FOX Ad Sales.

"FOX is primed and ready for the fall with a great deal of stability across our entire programming lineup, featuring premium content that continually resonates with viewers, and the necessary scale that builds demand and produces results."

"During these uncertain times, we remain focused on the individual business needs of our partners and will continue to work with them to develop custom solutions with our unmatched offerings of assets to help drive their businesses forward."

Sundays will remain animation heavy, with The Simpsons, Bless the Hearts, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy being able to air original episodes.

Unfortunately, previously renewed dramas 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star will not be returning in the fall, and this is due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Somewhat concerning is that FOX has yet to announce the fate of Prodigal Son, Last Man Standing, The Resident, Outmatched, and The Moodys.

Of those shows, Prodigal Son, Last Man Standing, and The Resident stand the best shot at renewal.

All three rate decently in the advertiser-craved 18-49 demographics, and command decent post-airdate gains via DVR and digital numbers.

It may well be the case that FOX renews all three, but this could come down to negotiations being more difficult thanks to the pandemic.

It's unclear when we should learn the fate of the rest of the shows, but given that they won't be on the fall schedule, it means it could be a long while yet.

The network previously canceled Empire, BH90210, Deputy, and Almost Family.

MONDAY

8 pm L.A.’S FINEST

9 pm NEXT

TUESDAY

8 pm Cosmos: Possible Worlds

9 pm FILTHY RICH

WEDNESDAY

8 pm The Masked Singer

9 pm MasterChef Junior

THURSDAY

8 pm Thursday Night Football

FRIDAY

8 pm WWE’s SmackDown Live

SATURDAY

8 pm Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

8 pm The Simpsons

8:30 pm Bless the Hearts

9 pm Bob’s Burgers

9:30 pm Family Guy

