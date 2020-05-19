Game of Thrones Actress Carice van Houten Blasts "Ungrateful" Fans for Series Finale Backlash

It's been a year since we said goodbye to one of TV's biggest shows.

It had dragons, lots of battles, and one of the most controversial finales in TV history.

Yes, we're totally talking about Game of Thrones here.

Carice van Houten, who played Melisandre, has aired her thoughts on the reaction to Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6, admitting that the criticism of the ending was "sign of how good the show was."

"The fact that some people were so disappointed is because everything before that was so good. So it feels a bit ungrateful," she told Insider, adding:

"You've had such great times and then yeah, you're going to be disappointed because it's not going to go exactly how you anticipated."

Van Houten went on to say that she liked the way the HBO fantasy epic concluded.

Isaac Hempstead Wright's Bran Stark was revealed as the chosen leader to rule the Westeros in the installment following Jon Snow killing Daenerys.

"I loved the ending. I loved the randomness of just picking a king. That's why I loved the first season, the guy who actually was king (Robert Baratheon played by Mark Addy), didn't want to be king, so we already got a lesson in the beginning: 'Why are you striving for that sort of power when, obviously, it doesn't make you happy?'" she said.

While some fans were mad about the final season as a whole, some fans wanted a remake of the season, without showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

"People sometimes take it too far and get too personal, but I can't take that seriously. I just thought it's people being really emotional about this show," said the actress.

"It just always amazes me how people can go behind their computer and just type 'die b***h die,' I'm fascinated by that human psyche," Van Houten continued.

"That's beyond fandom. That's extremism. That's scary. Knowing the writers and knowing how f***ing great they are, they don't deserve that. I think they are probably cool enough to deal with that but still, they are human beings, they are trying to make a good product," she added.

Despite the backlash, HBO is moving full steam ahead with a spinoff titled House of the Dragon, which is set to focus on the history of the Targaryens, 300 years before the events of the main series.

It is set to enter production in 2021 for a 2022 launch.

